The Diocese of Lafayette has announced the date of the annual mass of petition marking the 60th anniversary of the death of Charlene Marie Richard

The Mass will be offered on Friday, August 9, at 6 p.m. at St. Edward’s Church in Richard, La.

Msgr. Curtis Mallet will be the main celebrant. This year’s celebration begins at 5:30 p.m. with the praying of the rosary.

Immediately following the Mass, a reception will be held in the church hall.