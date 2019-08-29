LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The second of eight candidate forums being put on by the League of Women Voters of Lafayette will be held tonight in the Hub City.
Candidates for City Council Districts 2, 3 and 4 will meet tonight at the South Regional Public Library.
The forum begins at 6:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
The forum gives voters an opportunity to learn about the candidates directly.
There will also be voter registration forms available for those who need to register or update their information.
The League of Women Voters of Lafayette hosting 2nd in series of Candidate Forums tonight
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The second of eight candidate forums being put on by the League of Women Voters of Lafayette will be held tonight in the Hub City.