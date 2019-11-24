The Latest Football National Rankings puts LSU at No. 1

LSU, Ohio State and Clemson will enter the final week of the regular season all with an argument to be the No. 1 team in the country. The AP Top 25 voters are not all on the same page with their answer to "Who's No. 1?" but LSU once again received a majority of the first-place votes and holds the top spot in the media's college football rankings.

Ohio State may have won over a few more believers after its best win of the season, overcoming turnovers to hold off Penn State at home. The Buckeyes were lacking for another ranked win to pair with Cincinnati and the Nittany Lions, who fell three spots to No. 12 after the loss, adding some beef to the No. 1 resume. Clemson remains at its previous position of No. 3 after spending Week 13 idle in preparation for its regular season finale against South Carolina.