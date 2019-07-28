Live Now
The Latest: Deputy fatally shoots suspect while serving warrant in Port Allen

There was another deadly officer-involved shooting, this one at a Port Allen motel.

The shooting happened Thursday around 6:45 p.m. in the 1500 block of Highway 190 W in Port Allen, near the Budget 7 Motel.

According to State Police, a West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Deputy shot and killed a man at the Budget 7 motel.

The family identified the man as 38-year-old Yosef Richardson.

State Police confirmed a search warrant was carried out at the motel.

A deputy discharged his firearm and struck the suspect.

