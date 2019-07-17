The Advertiser: LUS paid Fiber millions for monitoring service it already had with another system

LAFAYETTE, La. (Andrew Capps/The Advertiser)- The Lafayette Utilities System continued paying its related LUS Fiber operation more than $1 million a year for power outage monitoring after installing a $22 million system that provided the same service.

LUS was making plans as early as 2009 to implement a smart-grid system by replacing existing electric meters with smart meters.

The utilities system paid half the cost of installing the smart meters and the federal government paid the other half, which was completed in 2013 and touted as “highly successful” in a 2014 consulting engineer’s report commissioned by the city-parish, The Advertiser reported.

As it was developing the $22 million smart-grid project that would include power-outage monitoring, LUS also began paying LUS Fiber more than $1 million a year for power outage monitoring.

