THANK YOU ACADIANA! A plea from a local family for help burying a child killed in a weekend shooting has exceeded its goal

The family of a 2-year-old boy who died from a gunshot wound at his Lafayette home is making arrangements to bury their young loved one.

Markavin “King” Cormier died Sunday at a local hospital.

Police say he was shot around 8 p.m. Sunday at the home where he lived in the 100 block of Northern Avenue.

His cousin, Anetria Arceneaux, said the family does not have burial insurance so she has started a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral.

“My family and I are trying to make sure he has a proper burial. He didn’t have a life insurance policy. If anyone is willing to help. It would be gladly appreciate it.

Cormier’s mother and 2 others were arrested and charged with negligent homicide. A fourth person was later arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

To donate: click https://www.gofundme.com/f/burial-expense-for-markavin-cormier