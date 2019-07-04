Sympathy from businesses around Acadiana pour in following death of coach Tony Robichaux

Businesses throughout Acadiana are posting condolences on the death of Ragin Cajun baseball coach Tony Robichaux who died Wednesday at age 57.

Joey’s Lafayette which is located directly across from Cajun Field posted its sympathies on its outdoor restaurant sign, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Robichaux Family.”

Robichaux died less than two weeks after falling ill and suffering a major heart attack on June 23.

UL Lafayette Athletics issued an update on his condition over the weekend, sharing that Robichaux was hospitalized in intensive care and that his family “asks specifically for prayer during this time.”

He is survived by wife Colleen, three children and 12 grandchildren.

Funeral services are pending.