Suspected Houston ‘serial killer’ arrested following chase

(KHOU) – Suspected serial killer Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was arrested following a chase in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning.

The pursuit ended on Eldridge Parkway just north of Fallbrook Drive just before 7 a.m. Rodriguez was in the dark gray Nissan Sentra that authorities had been searching for.

Police say that Rodriguez could be linked with two mattress store murders, the murder of a Cypress woman, along with other unsolved crimes.

Rodriguez hasn’t been charged in the crimes, but Gonzalez tweeted he’s “considered a serial killer, armed and dangerous.”