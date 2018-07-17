Live Now
Suspected Houston ‘serial killer’ arrested following chase

by: Michelle Homer, KHOU

(KHOU) – Suspected serial killer Jose Gilberto Rodriguez, 46, was arrested following a chase in northwest Harris County Tuesday morning.

The pursuit ended on Eldridge Parkway just north of Fallbrook Drive just before 7 a.m. Rodriguez was in the dark gray Nissan Sentra that authorities had been searching for.

Police say that Rodriguez could be linked with two mattress store murders, the murder of a Cypress woman, along with other unsolved crimes.

Rodriguez hasn’t been charged in the crimes, but Gonzalez tweeted he’s “considered a serial killer, armed and dangerous.”

