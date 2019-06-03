Sunday, June 2, is National Cancer Survivors Day!

(CNN Newsource)- Communities around the world are celebrating National Cancer Survivors Day.

Hundreds of cities across the U.S. are holding celebrations, fun-runs and evens, all to raise awareness of the ongoing challenges cancer survivors face.

The day gives everyone who is living with a history of cancer an opportunity to connect with other cancer survivors, celebrate milestones and recognize those who have supported them along the way.

Events also help promote more resources, research and legislation to improve cancer survivors’ quality of life.

This is the 32nd annual National Cancer Survivors Day, which is always held on the first Sunday in June.

For more information, go to NCSD.org.

