Stores stocking new toys for Black Friday

From Elsa’s enchanted ice vanity to hatching dragons, the toy insider’s Laurie Schacht has the inside scoop on what’s topping every kids list this holiday season.

One of the biggest trends is actually a continuing trend. and that is those secret reveals are big business.

Hot off of a successful spring launch, Blume is back with 30 hidden treasures.

“He is a lalacorn. hello!”

“Different sensors over 250 different responses and sounds from him.”

The re-hatchable lalacorn grows to 32 inches tall.

Then there’s Rizmo, which transforms, “oh look at that”

Through a series of stages, “now he’s getting down. There you go.”

Kids and parents alike will be singing and dancing to the popular baby shark tune with puppets, fingerlings and a ride-on.

“Baby Shark”

And Youtube Star Ryan continues to put out new toys with the super surprise safe and Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery treasure chest.

“You’re going to use your key and you are going to open up the top chest and then you are going to find your sword and your dress up.”

Many of these toys are expected to be big sellers.

So Schact says parents might want to pick one up, before their gone.