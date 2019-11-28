Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Stores stocking new toys for Black Friday

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

From Elsa’s enchanted ice vanity to hatching dragons, the toy insider’s Laurie Schacht has the inside scoop on what’s topping every kids list this holiday season.

One of the biggest trends is actually a continuing trend. and that is those secret reveals are big business.

Hot off of a successful spring launch, Blume is back with 30 hidden treasures.

“He is a lalacorn. hello!”

“Different sensors over 250 different responses and sounds from him.”

The re-hatchable lalacorn grows to 32 inches tall.

Then there’s Rizmo, which transforms, “oh look at that”

Through a series of stages, “now he’s getting down. There you go.”

Kids and parents alike will be singing and dancing to the popular baby shark tune with puppets, fingerlings and a ride-on.

“Baby Shark”

And Youtube Star Ryan continues to put out new toys with the super surprise safe and Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery treasure chest.

“You’re going to use your key and you are going to open up the top chest and then you are going to find your sword and your dress up.”

Many of these toys are expected to be big sellers.

So Schact says parents might want to pick one up, before their gone.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Mostly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

58°F Overcast Feels like 58°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph NE
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories