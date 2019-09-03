State Police report increase in traffic crashes over Labor Day holiday weekend

As people drive to and from their homes to see friends and family this Labor Day, you should be extra cautious on the roads.

“People are going to be traveling, going back home. They’re going to be in a hurry, and you got school tomorrow. You got college and everything, so it’s going to be a little hectic,” Ray Woods, owner of Ray’s Trucking, said.

State Police Spokesman Thomas Gossen says police often see the number of traffic accidents increase during holiday weekends like Labor Day.

The number of Americans on the roads is also reaching a record high because of low gas prices.

“With gas prices down, number of cars on the road go up,” Gossen said.

Gossen says the most dangerous time to be on the road is when people are returning home.

“It doesn’t surprise me because some of the cars just pull out. They’re in a hurry to go nowhere,” Woods said.

During holidays, it is also a time when there could be a lot of drunk drivers on the roads.

Gossen says in 2017, there were 96 drivers that died between the ages of 21 and 34.

“Of those 96 that died, nearly 50% were drunk at the time of the crash,” Gossen said.

Gossen says while traveling home this labor day, you should minimize distractions, keep small children in car seats and always wear your seat belt.

“You never know. The car that’s coming toward you could be that drunk driver that could cross that set of lines,” Gossen said.