State Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Ville Platte

State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Ville Platte.

They say it happened shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 167 near the intersection with Crimson Lane. 39-year-old Able Barlow, Jr. of Ville Platte was killed in the accident.

Police say Barlow was riding a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on LA Hwy 10. At the same time, 24-year-old Omesha Gallow was driving a 2011 Toyota Camry eastbound on Crimson Lane. Gallow failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by the oncoming Suzuki as she entered the intersection.

Despite the fact that he was wearing a DOT approved safety helmet, Barlow received fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Impairment is not suspected on the part of either driver.

This crash remains under investigation.