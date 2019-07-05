State Police: 26-year-old Kaplan man killed in crash

Live Now
CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- A Kaplan man was killed Thursday evening in a single vehicle crash in Acadia Parish.

According to State Police Troop I spokesman Thomas Gossen, troopers were called at 5:20 p.m. to a single vehicle fatal crash on La. Hwy 13 near Airport Road in Acadia Parish.

The victim has been identified Harley Romine, 26, of Kaplan.

According to investigators, Romine was driving a 2005 Buick Rendezvous northbound on La. 13. While traveling northbound, his vehicle ran off the roadway.

Upon doing so, the Buick overturned several times.

Romine was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the by the Acadia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation, Gossen said.

