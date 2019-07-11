State of emergency declared for Lafayette Parish

(LCG)- Earlier today, Thursday, July 11, 2019, Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Joel Robideaux declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish in advance of predicted severe weather from Tropical Storm Barry.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Lafayette Parish. Lafayette Parish is also under a Tornado Watch beginning today through Sunday. Tropical Storm force winds are expected to begin as early as Friday evening and continue until Saturday. There is potential for significant amounts of rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Timing of this rainfall is Friday through Sunday.

Citizens are asked to stay alert, monitor local media for emergency weather updates and heed all safety warnings, including road closures due to standing water. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters. Anyone experiencing flooding in a home and in need of emergency rescue, should call 9-1-1. ANYONE in ANY emergency situation should call 9-1-1.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) administrative services will be suspended as of 12 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. Regular office hours are set to resume Monday, July 15, 2019. LCG asks everyone for their patience and cooperation at this time.

Local law enforcement will continue to monitor road conditions, but advise motorists to stay off the roads if at all possible. Citizens who must travel are asked to pay attention to signs or barricades which indicate closed and/or hazardous roads.

Lafayette Utilities System customers who experience power outages or emergencies related to sewage and water should call (337) 291-5700.