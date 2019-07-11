1  of  2
Breaking News
Tropical storm curfews in Acadiana Sandbag distribution sites in Acadiana
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

State of emergency declared for Lafayette Parish

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
LCG logo_1555606852843.jpg.jpg

(LCG)- Earlier today, Thursday, July 11, 2019, Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Joel Robideaux declared a state of emergency for Lafayette Parish in advance of predicted severe weather from Tropical Storm Barry.

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for Lafayette Parish. Lafayette Parish is also under a Tornado Watch beginning today through Sunday. Tropical Storm force winds are expected to begin as early as Friday evening and continue until Saturday. There is potential for significant amounts of rainfall that could lead to flash flooding. Timing of this rainfall is Friday through Sunday.

Citizens are asked to stay alert, monitor local media for emergency weather updates and heed all safety warnings, including road closures due to standing water. It is never safe to drive or walk into flood waters. Anyone experiencing flooding in a home and in need of emergency rescue, should call 9-1-1. ANYONE in ANY emergency situation should call 9-1-1.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) administrative services will be suspended as of 12 p.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019. Regular office hours are set to resume Monday, July 15, 2019. LCG asks everyone for their patience and cooperation at this time.

Local law enforcement will continue to monitor road conditions, but advise motorists to stay off the roads if at all possible. Citizens who must travel are asked to pay attention to signs or barricades which indicate closed and/or hazardous roads.

Lafayette Utilities System customers who experience power outages or emergencies related to sewage and water should call (337) 291-5700.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Storm Preparation

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

Before the Storm

During the Storm

During the Storm

After the Storm

After the Storm

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Preparing Your Storm Kit

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Facebook

KLFY News 10

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: