St. Martinville water service to be shut off at midnight Tuesday for repairs

Hundreds of water customers in St. Martinville will have little or no service from just past midnight Tuesday and until further notice while city contractors make necessary repairs.

City officials announced the temporary shutoff Monday afternoon on social media.

The duration of the shut-off will depend on the conditions encountered, officials said.

Residents and business owners are asked to prepare for a lack of water service during this time period.

“Once the work has been performed, your water service will be restored, ” officials said, and a boil water advisory will be in effect until further notice.

