St. Martinville police unveil safe exchange zone for child custody exchanges and face-to-face online sales

The St. Martinville Police Department opened a safe exchange location Tuesday.

The designated zone is in front of the police station and will be under 24-hour surveillance.

Police say anyone can use the space to conduct child custody exchanges, have face to face online sales and hold meetings where you would feel the need for video surveillance.

“People can feel comfortable. They can feel safe. They can know that there are cameras, and they are safe, as far as buying items or selling items and that we are here to protect them and to serve them,” Melinda Mitchell, the St. Martinville Mayor, said.

Police hope the safe exchange zone will deter thefts, robberies, fraud, and violence.

The safety zone is free for anyone to use and is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.