St. Martinville Early Head Start teacher accused of hitting child who would not stop crying

A teacher at St. Martinville Early Head Start has been accused of hitting a 1-year-old boy on his back because the toddler would not stop crying.

According to police, the child’s father filed a complaint after learning from staff members at Head Start that his child was hit by the teacher.

During an investigation, police say, they spoke to several eyewitnesses who told police that 32-year-old Kristina Francois struck the child twice in the mid/lower back when the child would not stop crying.

Police say they were able to obtain photos of the injury to the child’s back.

Francois gave a statement to police late Tuesday afternoon and was charged with simple battery.

Police say she was released on a summons and will appear in court.