St. Martin Hospital will double in size come 2021

St. Martin Hospital will be doubling in size. Officials broke ground on the expansion of the only hospital in the parish. More than new beds, a new imaging center, and surgery suites will be part of the 40 plus acre extension of St. Martin Hospital.



“We are going to have the latest technology here in the rural community. You heard Parish President Mr. Chester Cedar state, that that doesn’t mean sub-par care. We will have the same level of technology and medical care that you would find in an urban hospital,” says Karen Wyble the CEO of St. Martin Hospital. She was joined with elected officials, and over 200 community members to celebrated the long awaited groundbreaking ceremony. Two years ago voters approved a 12.5 million dollar millage to help pay for the expansion, with a 65% approval rating. The state matched that money with 15 million dollars to complete the project.



“It’s very very difficult to get people to move to your community or invest in your community if you don’t have a strong vibrant hospital, and that is what this celebration is all about today,” says Governor John Bel Edwards.

“This is the communities property. We bought 44 more acres and we are going to extend out on it. We are bringing in OR, Cath Lab, and 25 new rooms,” says Wyble.



Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Hospitals, explained that the expansion also includes new outpatient services. Including telemedicine in schools and the parish jail. “It’s a great economic engine that’s going to help the economy of the entire region not just St. Martin Hospital”, says Parish President Cedars.



The expansion is set to be completed by spring of 2021.