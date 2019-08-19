1  of  3
Breaking News
Kathleen Blanco dies after long cancer battle Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital U.S. Attorney announces charges against friend of Oregon District shooter
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

St. Landry Parish: Body found in ditch Sunday identified as African-American woman

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Sunday night in the Beggs area.

News Ten’s Britt Lofaso joins us in the studio with the story.

Authorities have not yet released the identity, but say the victim is a black woman.

Detectives got a call around 7 p-m. Sunday about a body in a ditch off of Highway 10.

Authorities responded and found the woman’s body located 2 and a half miles north of Washington.

An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday to determine the cause of death and the time of the woman’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

KLFY will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local