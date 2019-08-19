St. Landry Parish: Body found in ditch Sunday identified as African-American woman

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found Sunday night in the Beggs area.

Authorities have not yet released the identity, but say the victim is a black woman.

Detectives got a call around 7 p-m. Sunday about a body in a ditch off of Highway 10.

Authorities responded and found the woman’s body located 2 and a half miles north of Washington.

An autopsy will be conducted Tuesday to determine the cause of death and the time of the woman’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

KLFY will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.