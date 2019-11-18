Warm weather fans may enjoy this work week as temperatures will trend above normal for several days. After a chilly Monday morning, temperatures will be close to average today with highs this afternoon in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. The rest of the week will see highs in the mid to upper 70s with lows gradually warming up too. The next significant rain chance should hold off until late Friday as the next cold front moves through Acadiana.
Spring-Like Temperatures Coming this Work Week
