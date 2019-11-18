Spring-Like Temperatures Coming this Work Week

ST. MARTINVILLE, LA. (KLFY) - Officials in St. Martin Parish say all schools in St. Martinville are closed today due to a malfunction at the city's water plant

Superintendent Allen Blanchard says St. Martinville Early Learning Center, St. Martinville Primary, Junior High, and St Martinville Senior High will be closed today.

Officials say there is no timetable on when the issue will be fixed.

The city is also under a water boil advisory until further notice.

Remember to bring your water to a rolling boil for one (1) full minute before consumption.