Special Report: Gov. Edwards addresses state emergency preparation

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of Gov. Edwards)– Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Chalmette to inspect sandbagging operations along the Mississippi River Levee in the area and meet with local officials. Afterwards, Gov. Edwards will head to New Orleans to join Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials at the Orleans Parish Emergency Operations Center to discuss the ongoing response to Tropical Storm Barry. At the end of the day, he will travel to Morgan City and visit the Emergency Operations Center.

All times are approximate.

Details are as follows:

2:45 p.m. Chalmette Sandbagging Operations (Open Media)

500 W St. Bernard Highway

Chalmette, LA 70043

Note: There will be a photo/video opportunity.

3:45 p.m. Orleans Parish EOC Visit (Closed Media)

Orleans Parish EOC

1300 Perdido Street

New Orleans, LA 70112

Note: There will be a press gaggle on the second floor of City Hall.

5:30 p.m. Morgan City EOC Visit (Open Media)

Morgan City EOC

7327 LA 182

Morgan City, LA 70380

Note: There will be a press gaggle