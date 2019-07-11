Special Report: Gov. Edwards addresses state emergency preparation

BATON ROUGE, La. (Office of Gov. Edwards)– Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Chalmette to inspect sandbagging operations along the Mississippi River Levee in the area and meet with local officials. Afterwards, Gov. Edwards will head to New Orleans to join Mayor LaToya Cantrell and other officials at the Orleans Parish Emergency Operations Center to discuss the ongoing response to Tropical Storm Barry. At the end of the day, he will travel to Morgan City and visit the Emergency Operations Center.
All times are approximate.
Details are as follows:
2:45 p.m. Chalmette Sandbagging Operations (Open Media)
500 W St. Bernard Highway
Chalmette, LA 70043
Note: There will be a photo/video opportunity.
3:45 p.m. Orleans Parish EOC Visit (Closed Media)
Orleans Parish EOC
1300 Perdido Street
New Orleans, LA 70112
Note: There will be a press gaggle on the second floor of City Hall.
5:30 p.m. Morgan City EOC Visit (Open Media)
Morgan City EOC
7327 LA 182
Morgan City, LA 70380
Note: There will be a press gaggle