Special meeting in St. Martinville is expected to get so heated, the city attorney is wearing a bulletproof vest

ST. MARTIVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A special meeting in St. Martinville tonight could get a little heated.

The meeting was called to consider an injunction against the mayor’s husband.

Since December of last year Mayor Melinda Mitchell’s husband Lawrence has allegedly rubbed several city employees the wrong way.

That included mayor pro tem Craig Prosper who currently has a restraining order on Mitchell.

Council members claim Mr. Mitchell is preventing them from doing the people’s work and creating a hostile environment citing multiple incidents at city hall and the public works building.

At the recommendation of the city attorney, tonight’s injunction consideration will hopefully put an end to the controversy.

But some attendees are prepared for tension before a resolution.

Tonight, city attorney Allen Durand wore a bulletproof vest into the council chambers.

