The history of Lafayette’s Christmas Parade weaves a long but simple story, much like this year’s route.

On Dec. 8, the Sonic Christmas Parade, featuring Santa and 16 floats, doubles as a Veterans Day celebration.

The parade will start in downtown Lafayette and end in the Oil Center. The parade starts at 1 p.m. and includes a dozen high school marching bands.

