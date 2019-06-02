Small plane makes emergency landing on New Jersey beach

(CBS NEWS)- A small single-engine plane made an emergency landing Saturday on a beach in Ocean City. The landing happened just after 8:30 a.m.

Police say the pilot of the Cessna 182 was the only person onboard the single engine plane and was uninjured. The beach was relatively empty at the time of the landing.

The plane, which sustained minor damage, will be removed from the beach once the scene has been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration. An investigation by the FAA is ongoing.

The landing marks the second incident this week involving a plane near the New Jersey shore. On Wednesday, a private plane crashed into the Atlantic Ocean near Cape May Point, killing a 58-year-old pilot. He was the only person onboard.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now