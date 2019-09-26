SLCC: Info. session for power lineman program set for Oct. 10

LAFAYETTE, La. (SLCC)– On Thursday, October 10, a Career Information Fair will be hosted by South Louisiana Community College to highlight its Power Lineman program. The event will be held from from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. on the Lafayette Campus in the Ardoin building, 1101 Bertrand Dr.

This is a free event that is open to the public.

In addition to learning about enrolling in SLCC’s short-term Power Lineman program, attendees will also hear about tuition assistance options and meet with instructors. Local utility companies will also be in attendance to speak to the attendees about career options in their industry.

SLCC’s short-term Power Lineman program was created in 2018 through partnerships with CLECO, SLEMCO, LUS, and Entergy to meet the needs of the community. The Power Lineman course is taught at SLCC’s Acadian Campus in Crowley.

For more information on the Career Information Fair, call SLCC’s Corporate College at 337-521-9028.