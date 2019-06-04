Skeletal remains of Minden woman believed to be first victim of serial killer

Deputies in Marion County say the skeletal remains of a woman found in 2007 is that of a Minden, Louisiana woman.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, in 2007 the remains of Dana Nicole Lowrey were found on Victory Road.

Deputies say that in 2016 serial killer Shawn Grate admitted to law enforcement he was responsible for Lowrey’s death.

Grate told officers the woman, who he said was named Dana or Diana, sold his mother magazines and he became upset when she failed to deliver them.

Grate said he later picked up the woman, telling her he wanted to buy some magazines, took her to his home and murdered her, according to deputies.

In March of 2019, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office sent DNA standards from the unidentified woman to the DNA Doe Project. In May, the organization identified the woman as Dana Nicole Lowrey, 23, of Minden, Louisiana.

FILE – In this May 7, 2018, file photo, Shawn Grate, center left, listens to his attorneys Robert Whitney, left, and Rolf Whitney during a trial in Ashland, Ohio. (Tom E. Puskar/The Times Gazette via AP, File)

Law enforcement officers believe Lowrey was Grate’s first victim.

Grate has confessed to killing five women and has been sentenced to death.

