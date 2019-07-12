Officials: Shelters open in St. Mary Parish

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- Officials have announce the opening of shelters in south St. Mary Parish.

The shelters will be available at 7 p.m. this evening at the following locations:

Berwick Civic Center, 300 Pattie Dr, Berwick, LA 70342

Baldwin Community Center, 305 LA-83, Baldwin, LA 70514 Franklin Recreation Center, a Shine Fouquier St, Franklin, LA 70538

All shelters will have cots, blankets and limited food.

Note: If you have special food requirements, you must bring your own.

If you have medicinal requirements you must bring your own.



From officials: These shelters are for people in low lying areas, or those who just don’t feel safe staying where they are.