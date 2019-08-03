Second New Iberia woman arrested in September house fire

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a New Iberia woman in connection with a fire at her house in September.

29-year-old Michelle Smith was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count each of simple arson and insurance fraud.

In February, 37-year-old Victoria Smith was booked on one count of insurance fraud in the case.

According to the LOSFM, In the early morning hours of September 3, the New Iberia Fire Department responded to a house fire located in the 400 block of Texaco Street.

The home was unoccupied and for sale at the time of the fire, due to the owners, Victoria and Michelle Smith, going through a break-up, the LOSFM said.

After assessing the scene, investigators determined the fire was incendiary.

Through the course of the investigation, SFM deputies gathered evidence identifying Michelle Smith as the person responsible for setting the fire, while Victoria Smith filed an insurance claim for losses due to the fire that were determined to not have been in the home at the time of the fire.

Smith was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 31.