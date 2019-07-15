Live Now
Scott Police wanting to identify alleged trespassers

On Monday July 8, 2019 at 4 A.M. two people were seen on video trespassing at a home in the northern portion of Scott, police said.

A male walked up to the door and began looking around and a female, who drove a truck, walked around the driveway.

They were traveling in what looked like a dark colored 90’s-00’s Ford Truck, police said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact the Scott Police Department Criminal Investigations 337-889-5105 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.

Callers can remain anonymous and anonymous tips can also be submitted via email at www.scottpd.org

