Scattered Showers Likely on a Cold and Cloudy Thursday

Not freezing this morning but conditions are still cold across Acadiana as temperatures dip into the lower 40s. I expect temperatures to stay stuck in the 40s throughout the day under overcast skies. A low pressure system working through the area will increase rain chances to 60% for today. On and off showers with light to moderate rains look likely, especially this afternoon and evening. Showers will end this evening as overnight lows fall into the upper 30s. Sunny and cool weather returns for the weekend.

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

45°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
37°F Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph N
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

