Not freezing this morning but conditions are still cold across Acadiana as temperatures dip into the lower 40s. I expect temperatures to stay stuck in the 40s throughout the day under overcast skies. A low pressure system working through the area will increase rain chances to 60% for today. On and off showers with light to moderate rains look likely, especially this afternoon and evening. Showers will end this evening as overnight lows fall into the upper 30s. Sunny and cool weather returns for the weekend.
Scattered Showers Likely on a Cold and Cloudy Thursday
Abbeville46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 3 mph N
- Humidity
- 62%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Crowley45°F Overcast Feels like 43°
- Wind
- 5 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Opelousas44°F Overcast Feels like 40°
- Wind
- 7 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Chance of a shower or two during the evening, followed by partly cloudy skies overnight. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Breaux Bridge46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F A shower is possible early. Cloudy early with some clearing expected late. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph N
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
New Iberia47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 71%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
36°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 20%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous