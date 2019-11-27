Scattered Rain Ends this Morning as Acadiana Turns Cooler and Breezy Today

Scattered showers and storms are moving through Acadiana this morning. Heavy rains and gusty winds are possible as the severe threat remains minimal. Rain should end by approximately 9am as cooler air rushes into the area behind a cold front. Temperatures will fall through the day as they hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds won’t be as strong as yesterday but conditions will still be a little breezy.
The weather on Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be pleasant for Acadiana. A chilly morning will be followed by a partly sunny and mild afternoon. There is no threat for rain on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.