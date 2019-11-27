Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Scattered Rain Ends this Morning as Acadiana Turns Cooler and Breezy Today

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Scattered showers and storms are moving through Acadiana this morning. Heavy rains and gusty winds are possible as the severe threat remains minimal. Rain should end by approximately 9am as cooler air rushes into the area behind a cold front. Temperatures will fall through the day as they hover in the upper 50s to lower 60s this afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Winds won’t be as strong as yesterday but conditions will still be a little breezy.

The weather on Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be pleasant for Acadiana. A chilly morning will be followed by a partly sunny and mild afternoon. There is no threat for rain on Thanksgiving or Black Friday.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
13 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

62°F Overcast Feels like 62°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
51°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
50°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low around 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories