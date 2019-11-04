Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater’s ‘supastrut’ goes viral

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

It’s a bye week for the New Orleans Saints but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was still doing work this weekend.

Teddy returned to his Miami roots Friday night, showing up at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern and showing out with a “SupaStrut” form with the Dynamic Dozen dance team.

Bridgewater posted the strut on social media and of course the #WhoDatNation took notice.

In his tweet, Bridgewater said he’d been studying the videos all week.

“Look at them feet, look at that face, ooouu he serious..” Hype (wo)man of the year.”

Bridgewater and the Saints return to action on Nov. 10 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
42°F Mostly clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar