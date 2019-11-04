Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater’s ‘supastrut’ goes viral

It’s a bye week for the New Orleans Saints but quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was still doing work this weekend.

Teddy returned to his Miami roots Friday night, showing up at his alma mater, Miami Northwestern and showing out with a “SupaStrut” form with the Dynamic Dozen dance team.

#SupaStrut with #TheDynamicDozen from my high school – Miami Northwestern. I’ve been studying the videos all week and told Ms. Young I’ll be ready to hit my #SupaStrut. “Look at them feet, look at that face, ooouu he serious..” Hype (wo)man of the year 😂 #MNWBulls pic.twitter.com/hMhvTi757e — Teddy Bridgewater (@teddyb_h2o) November 2, 2019

Bridgewater posted the strut on social media and of course the #WhoDatNation took notice.

Bridgewater and the Saints return to action on Nov. 10 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons.

