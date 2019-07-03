Roundabout planned for busy Lafayette neighborhood

The intersection at Girard Park drive and Hospital Drive can get busy, and

making a left turn from Hospital Drive onto Girard Park can be tricky.

“If you’re not a real good driver, and if you’re not quick, yeah it can be a pain.”)

And dangerous.

“A lot of crashes out there. I know people who live out there and they said they’re constantly hearing cars crashing into each other.”

That’s why a roundabout is going to be built at Girard Park Drive and Hospital drive.

Ashley Moran, a planner with the Acadiana Planning Commission, says the project has been in the works for about 15 years.

She says the project went out for bid last week.

“People were calling their councilmen and saying we feel like this is an area of safety concern and we pulled the numbers. This location had an outsized number of crashes compared to other intersections in Lafayette.”

The Acadiana Planning Commission says this proposed roundabout should make things a lot safer around here.

The roundabout will cost about $1.5 million.

The Metropolitan Planning organization is putting in one million dollars and the Department of Transportation and Development is funding $500-thousand dollars through its local road safety program.

“I think that will work out good as long as everybody follows it, right. It’s done wonders in Scott so I don’t see why not.”

Moran says drivers won’t be able to use Girard Park Drive while the roundabout is under construction.

Rob Macko, News Ten.