Residents say shoot-outs are common at apartment complex where man was shot to death Sunday night

A man is dead after a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Sunday night.

Lafayette police were called to Beau Soleil apartments around 7:30 P.M.

When police arrived, they found Trevon Adams, 22, in a vehicle suffering from multiple gun shot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bri’ani Doucet, 22, has been arrested. She is being charged with second-degree murder.

Residents told News 10 they were not surprised to learn there was a shooting because they say shoot-outs happen often at Beau Soleil apartments.

According to residents, there were three shoot-outs at Beau Soleil in September.

News 10 spoke with a resident who was home during one of the shoot-outs.

“All you could see was bullets flying everywhere. They were just shooting back and forth, back and forth for about ten minutes,” the resident, who chose to remain anonymous, said.

“All I had seen was flashes of bullets, and I told my grand kids, ‘get down.’ My daughter said, ‘what’s going on?’ I said, ‘they’re shooting outside,'” the resident added.

Neighbors showed News 10 multiple bullet holes in their homes. They said the holes are a result of the recent shoot-outs.

“I baby sit a little girl, and she loves to be outside. I don’t even let her go outside anymore,” the resident said.

Another resident who was home during a shoot-out said it sounded like it was happening right outside her bedroom window.

“I took all my children out the bed and put them all in one room, not knowing which room to put them in. We all kind of just huddled up,” another resident who remained anonymous said.

News 10 asked Lafayette police if the shooting Sunday night was related to the September shoot-outs at Beau Soleil. Police say there is no evidence to suggest the shootings are related.