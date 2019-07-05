Residents react to deadly shooting in Carencro

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Officials with the Carencro Police Department News 10 officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Brockton Drive shortly after midnight on a disturbance call with weapons.

According to police, when they got to the scene, the suspects had already fled and the victim had been taken to the hospital by someone else.



Soon after the shooting, the suspected vehicle was pulled over in Lafayette and three people were taken into custody.

One of those people, a 16 year old, was arrested for second degree murder.



News 10’s Rebeca Marroquin spoke to a woman who lives near where the shooting happened, she says she hopes this homicide doesn’t paint a negative picture for the neighborhood.



“I think it was just something that happened one time thing. I just want to let everyone know that this isn’t this type of neighborhood and this is the first.”

She also says this shooting hits close to home for her because she has a son that’s almost the same age as the teen that got arrested.

“This is very sad, you know. I have a son that’s 17 and knowing this is alarming. And they walk the streets, I have younger ones.”

She says although she feels incredibly comfortable in her neighborhood, she’ll be a little more cautious with her children this summer, knowing this happened just around the corner of her house.