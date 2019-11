It was a packed house at the Heymann Performing Arts Center Friday night as thousands of fans showed up to see R&B singers Monica and K Michelle perform in concert.

For the first time ever, the two ladies performed on the same stage, and it was all presented by j-c-e presents, which is founded by Lafayette native, Eddie Floyd.

For two hours straight, fans sang along to all the hits by both of the ladies.

This was K Michelle’s first time performing in the Hub City, and Monica’s second.