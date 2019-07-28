Rayne man killed in an early morning house fire in Orange Beach, Alabama

A Louisiana man was killed in an early morning house fire in Orange Beach, Alabama WALA-TV reports.

Firefighters were called to single-story house on Holley Lane around 3 a.m. Saturday and when crews arrived on scene they found four of the five people who were in the building had escaped the fire.

A fifth person was found dead inside the house.

Investigators have identified the deceased as 51-year-old Raymond P. Trahan of Rayne, Louisiana.

Orange Beach Fire officials said that one of the four people who escaped the fire was taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

No word on what caused the fire.

The Alabama State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause.