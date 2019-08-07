Rain Chances Increased for Wednesday

Scattered showers and storms are looking more likely this Wednesday based on the morning model runs and the current radar trends. Rain chances are expected to increase to 40% with a few showers starting south of I-10 this morning. Most of the activity for Acadiana will be during the afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures will be back in the lower 90s with a heat index near 103°. If you don’t see any rain to cool off your area, the heat index will stay in the low 100s for most of the afternoon.