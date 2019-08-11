Ragin Cajuns participate in first weekend scrimmage

The Ragin Cajuns football team has completed seven practices of training camp so far.

And on Saturday, the first scrimmage of the summer took place.

“Team on three. one, two, three team. Let’s go. on the hop. on the hop. on the hop.””

The scrimmage was closed to the public and the media, so these highlights are courtesy of the university.

Jai’ave Magalei with some nice mobility there gaining some good ground with his run game.

And then Magalei with the deep ball to Calif Gossett with the nice snag.

Some impressive plays, but on Friday, Napier told us that he was looking to keep the calls fairly simple in today’s scrimmage.

“You’re evaluating all the intangible things. Poise. Discipline. What type of toughness do they have? Can they respond when they make a mistake? Their motor. Their effort. The coaches go off the field, and communication becomes a premium. It’s time to go play football, and we’ll see who’s at their best in those competitive situations.”