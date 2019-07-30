Questions surround new LCG Supervisor who served time for taking bribes

A Lafayette Parks and Recreation Supervisor is under investigation.

Walter Guillory has already served time for taking bribes as Lafayette’s Housing Authority Director.

Because of his previous convictions, an investigation is looking into how he was hired.

Before serving in this role, Guillory was the director of both Lafayette and Opelousas housing authorities.

He lost that job due to criminal investigation and convictions.

As Guillory left work Monday, and I asked him if he was the right person for the job.

Lafayette’s current athletics program supervisor told me had no comment if he was the right hire for the job just before he drove away in a city vehicle.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, his hiring is currently under investigation because of previous convictions.

In 2013, Guillory was indicted on charges of bribery and wire fraud, and in 2014, he pleaded guilty to two crimes he committed as lafayette’s and Opelousas’ Housing Authority Director.

First, he admitted to taking bribes through donations to a local baseball team that he sponsored. Federal court records show he gave housing contracts in exchange for the money, then kept half of it (about $100,000) for himself.

Second, Guillory pleaded guilty to violating state and federal bid laws. A 2009 audit found multiple contracts which should have been up for bid were exclusively rewarded to one company, and fake bids were created to hide that fact.

Guillory spent two years in federal prison and was ordered to pay $100,000 in restitution.

Despite his history, Guillory is now working for Lafayette’s Consolidated Government making over $50,000 a year.

I asked his new boss, Park’s and Recreation Director Gerald Boudreaux if he wanted to explain why he hired Guillory.

Boudreaux told me he didn’t want to go on camera until after the LCG’s investigation into Guillory’s hiring is finished. Boudreaux told me he expects the investigation to finish later this week.