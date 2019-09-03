Public Forum being held tonight for LPSS Districts 7, 8 & 9 Candidates

Major Hurricane Dorian has weakened to a Category 3 storm but remains a powerful system with wind speeds at 120 mph. Dorian has slowed to a crawl of 1 mph as it unleashes its devastation across the northern islands of the Bahamas. The latest forecast from the NHC continues with a path that keeps Dorian's center just offshore of Florida and the southeast coast. Some impacts are still expected for the U.S. and could be significantly higher the further west the eye of Dorian comes to the U.S. coast.

Tropical activity has really ramped up across the Atlantic Basin. The NHC is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone 7 in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. This poses no threat to the U.S. Gulf coast as it heads due west into the Mexico. Could become Fernand or Gabrielle on Wednesday depending on how quick another wave in the Atlantic develops.