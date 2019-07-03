Prayer Vigil held for Tony Robichaux

Family, friends and hundreds of Ragin’ Cajuns fans gathered Tuesday for a prayer vigil in honor of Coach Tony Robichaux.

The event at Russo Park in Tigue Moore Field is the site of so many great moments during the past 25 seasons, when Coach Robichaux led the Ragin Cajun team to many victories.

His family continues to ask for prayers, as coach is still in a critical stage.

Many times in situations like this, there is not much to do, except wait, and pray, and that’s what, Cajun Nation did tonight, with hopes of helping the healing process of Coach Robichaux.

Back on June 23, Robichaux suffered a heart attack, and the recovery process: slow to say the least.

And for fans like Charlie Frederick, coming here to support Robichaux is the least he could do.

” You could really feel the people praying and the prayers being lifted up to heaven. He’s a good man, and this is what we could to do.”

UL Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard says the road to recovery will not be easy for Robichaux but this prayer service, no doubt, can help lift up the Robichaux family..

“But certainly we can come together and lift someone like coach up and his family, it means a lot to them. he’s in a fight right now… and we know the best we can fight for him is by, and through the power of prayer.”