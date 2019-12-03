Live Now
Polk man ditches child on side of road because he thinks he’s gay, police say

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Haines City man was arrested Sunday for reportedly dropping off a child on the side of the road because he thought he was gay.

The Haines City Police Department arrested 30-year-old Evenaud Julmeus Sunday evening after finding the boy, under 18 years old, outside the police station crying and holding a duffel bag with several clothes inside.

When the officer asked the boy what was wrong, the child told the officer Julmeus kicked him out of the house because he thinks he’s gay.

The police report does not specify the exact relationship between Julmeus and the boy.

The boy told the officer that after a verbal argument over the issue, Julmeus told him to pack his bags and get in the car. Julmeus then drove the boy to a turn lane on Highway 27 near the Haines City Police Department. The boy said Julmeus ordered him to get out and told him, “Police will find you a new home.”

After the boy got out of the car, Julmeus returned home.

The police department said the boy was left at the police station without food, water, money or a phone.

A bystander at the police station saw the whole thing happen and reported the incident.

The report states that when the boy’s mother asked Julmeus where the boy was, Julmeus told her what happened and that if she wanted to go get him, he’s at the police department.

The woman then left the house to go find her son.

Julmeus was arrested and charged with child neglect.

