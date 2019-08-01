Police: Suspect wanted after 5-year-old boy shot in Ville Platte

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: A suspect in the shooting of a 5-year-old boy has been identified as 17-year-old Quantavis Durgin. Durgin is wanted on the charge of attempted second degree murder, Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said.

Quantavis Durgin (Ville Platte Police Department)

If you know the whereabouts of Durgin, you are asked to notify the Ville Platte Police Department immediately at(337) 363-1313. Your call will remain anonymous.

ORIGINAL- Ville Platte Police are investigating the shooting of a 5-year-old boy.

Family member tell us De’Amonte Jai’Quan Wilson was riding with his father in a car when they heard gunfire. De’Amonte was shot in the leg.

De’Amonte Jai’Quan Wilson

Chief Neal Lartigue said police are working with the District Attorney’s Office, and the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office because the crime crossed both city and parish lines.

Family members say De’Amonte is recovering in a Baton Rouge hospital. They sent us this video to show he’s in good spirits.