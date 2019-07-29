Police release photo of suspect wanted following weekend shooting in Ville Platte

A shooting in Ville Platte leaves three people injured.

It happened on the corner of East Lasalle Street and Tate Cove Road.

News 10’s Rebeca Marroquin spoke to residents caught in the crossfire.

She joins us live from Ville Platte.

This is just one car of four that I’ve seen shot up by the stray bullets from early Sunday morning.

Now, residents say they’re tired of being collateral damage.

Alaijah Doucet is the owner of this car. She tells me this is something she never expected to happen to her.

She had stopped by the gas station on Tate Cove Road and East Lasalle with her friends.

They were leaving the store, when she says the shots rang out.

“They started shooting, we dropped to the ground because we didn’t know where it was coming from. Once it kind of went down, we just took off running toward the car. By that time we jumped in the car, not even paying attention to see if the car got shot or anything. That’s when one of my cousins looked back and said they shot your window.”

She tells me she feels thankful she nor her friends got hit and it was only something material that got damaged… but she says she’s frustrated that it happened in the first place.

Late Monday afternoon, the Ville Platte Police Department released photos of a man wanted in connection with the shooting.

Additionally, police are seeking to identify the driver of a white vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle. The vehicle may possibly have bullet holes in it, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Ville Platte Police Department at 337-363-1313.