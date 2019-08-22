Police release name of victim in deadly shooting in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The Abbeville Police Department has identified the man killed in a Wednesday night shooting as Jacoby Lee, of Abbeville.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Abbeville Police Department at (337) 893-2511, or the Tips Line at (337) 892-6777. You can also submit a tip on the department’s official Facebook page or the department’s website.

“Abbeville is really unsafe. You don’t know who is going to gun you down,” Pastor Lawrence Levy, a relative of the victim, said.

He calling for an end to violence in this community.

“This didn’t have to happen,” says Levy. “It stems from jealously animosity, envy and hatred.”

Pastor Lawrence Levy preaches nonviolence across the country, but right now he says, “Wake Abbeville up.” He says his home needs it most.

Levy tells us his cousin Jacoby Lee, a husband and a father, was gunned down Wednesday night.

“He is a big jokester. He liked to clown. He liked to laugh”, remembers Levy.

Officers say around 6 P.M. Wednesday, their department responded to “shots fired” call. They found a man shot dead who had crashed into a utility pole.

Levy says the violence has gone too far, “If it’s that bad put some boxing gloves on. At least you can go home at night”. Pastor Lawrence Levy is planning an anti-violence rally at the spot his cousin died. He says it will be Thursday with more in Abbeville to follow.

The Abbeville Police Department is investigating this case as a homicide.

Again, police have not released a name, but the family tells us Jacoby Lee was killed.

ORIGINAL: Abbeville police said late Wednesday an investigation into a shooting has been upgraded to a homicide.

Police said just after 6 p.m. a man was found dead, inside a vehicle, in the 800 block of S. Guegnon Street.

Police said the victim had been shot and later ran into a utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner’s office.

Police did not identify the victim by name, age or race.

No suspects have been identified.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the Abbeville Police Department “Tips” line at 892-6777.

All callers may remain anonymous. Citizens may also send anonymous tips through the department’s Facebook page.

