Police say they are seeing a rise in counterfeit money – mostly $100 bills that are purchased online as “movie money” or that have a Chinese/Japanese stamp on the front, back or both sides of the bill.

Authorities are now asking shoppers and retailers to take time to inspect the bills.

In a social media post, DeRidder police posted multiple photos of the bills being passed and recommended visiting the Secret Service website for information on how to identify a fake bill.