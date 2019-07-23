Patterson native to be featured at Thursday White House celebration

Tim Gros of Patterson will be representing Louisiana’s construction industry at a White House event with President Trump and Ivanka Trump this Thursday at 3:30pm in the State Dining Room to celebrate America’s workers.

Gros, an ISC Constructors employee, has been selected to share with the President his craft training story and the importance of earn-while-learn education programs.

Last July, this administration introduced the Pledge to America’s Workers, which encourages companies and associations to invest in their workforce and provide career opportunities that educate, train, and reskill American workers from high-school age to near-retirement.