Patients at Lafayette medical-marijuana facility frustrated by long wait times; most say they have pre-paid for services

Many patients at the Total Health Clinic in Lafayette expressed frustration Wednesday with how long they are having to wait to receive their prescribed marijuana.

Owners Isabella Rossitter and her husband, Dr. Chad Rossite opened their doors at 10 a.m. Wednesday allowing customers to enter, but the wait time has been overwhelming for both the patients and staff.

The long lines began forming before 7 a.m. including from patients who had scheduled appointments and those who had pre-paid for their services.

Isabella Rossitter spoke with News 10 and said they are trying their absolute best to see all patients.

“We stayed opened Tuesday until the last patient was seen, which was 4 a.m. We are doing our best to accommodate the very large number of patients today, we also made priority patients with limited expected life.”

KLFY reporter Neal Zeringue will have a live report coming up at 5 p.m.