Parish-wide curfew issued for Lafayette Parish

Parish-Wide Curfew in effect today at 9 p.m. will be lifted at 6 a.m.

LAFAYETTE, La. (LCG)- Lafayette Parish Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, Sheriff Mark Garber, through the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, are instituting a parish-wide curfew that will go into effect today, starting at 9 p.m.

This curfew applies to and will be enforced in all municipalities including Broussard, Carencro, Duson, Lafayette, Scott and Youngsville.

Parish officials and law enforcement agencies are instituting this curfew as a public safety measure to reduce traffic, protect lives and property, and allow emergency responders better access to the affected areas.

The curfew details are as follows:

·         The night-time curfew applies for all citizens (with the exception of emergency personnel, first responders, emergency healthcare providers, other emergency crews and media personnel.)

·         Non-essential business operations should be suspended from 9 p.m. tonight until 6 a.m. on the morning of July 14. This includes all private business establishments such as restaurants, bars and retail establishments. All employees, visitors and patrons should allow themselves enough travel time to return to their homes before the curfew begins.

·         Drivers or individuals who are seen on the streets are subject to enforcement action.

